The JC Breakfast Optimist Club recognized T.J. Taylor at their August 4 meeting for the work he has done with the Club. T.J. led the club in morning prayer; the Sundown Salute Parade Chairperson for the Club; Optimist International Foundation Representative; and Chairperson of the “Making A Difference For Youth” Recognition program. T.J. and his wife will be leaving the community to be near family.
Club News
JC Breakfast Optimist Club farewells T.J. Taylor
- Special to the Union
