JC Breakfast Optimist Club farewells T.J. Taylor

The JC Breakfast Optimist Club recognized T.J. Taylor at their August 4 meeting.

 Courtesy Photo

The JC Breakfast Optimist Club recognized T.J. Taylor at their August 4 meeting for the work he has done with the Club. T.J. led the club in morning prayer; the Sundown Salute Parade Chairperson for the Club; Optimist International Foundation Representative; and Chairperson of the “Making A Difference For Youth” Recognition program. T.J. and his wife will be leaving the community to be near family.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.