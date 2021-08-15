The JC Breakfast Optimist Club, which supports 19 different Geary County youth organizations, will partner with JC BBQ/Grill for a fundraiser on Tuesday, August 17. The hours will be from 11:00 AM until close. Ten percent of items purchased will go to the Optimist Club. Donations will also be accepted. Enjoy a good meal and support the JC Breakfast Optimist Club and Geary County youth.

