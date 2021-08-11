JC Breakfast Optimist Club Guest Speaker Was Brian Field

The JC Breakfast Optimist Club will partner with JC BBQ/Grill on August 17 from 11:00 AM until close for a fundraiser. The Optimist Club supports nineteen different Geary County youth organizations. JC BBQ/Grill on East Chestnut will donate 10% of the cost of items purchased on Tuesday, August 17 to the Club.
Brian Field is a 1989 graduate of Junction City High School and is the current owner/insurance agent at Cardinal Insurance in Junction City. Brian and his sister grew up in a Junction City neighborhood that was “tight-knit” where neighbors knew each other, kids played well together and established positive relationships.
“Teachers like Mrs. Kidd, Mrs. Pelcak and Mrs. Rose at the elementary level; Rob Sanders, Bill Orth, Ken Shandy, Joe Basso, Kathy Harris, Gary Riedy, Jim Lathrop, Dave Eller, Mickey Cook and Doug Roether at Junction City Junior High and Norm Hogan, Tom Kite, Ron Hill, Bobby Whitten, Buck Gibson and Joe Beck at Junction City High School were a few of the teachers and coaches in USD 475 who had an impact on me and helped me become who I am today”, Brian stated.
After high school, Brian attended Wichita State University with a major in journalism and broadcasting. At one time he had even considered being a teacher and coach. Brian later transferred to Kansas State University. He was the Program Director at the Junction City YMCA, became an EMT/Firefighter and now is in the insurance business as the owner/agent at Cardinal Insurance. Brian also coaches and does color commentary for JCHS football games on KJCK radio, has served on the USD 475 Board of Education and is currently a Trustee on the Geary Community Schools Foundation.
One of the constants in what he “has learned from his teachers, coaches and mentors is the importance of teamwork and helping others.”
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club meets every Wednesday in the Hampton Inn Meeting Room at 1039 S. Washington Street in Junction City. Visitors and new members are always welcome and receive a free breakfast on their first visit. Breakfast is ready after 6:00 AM and the meeting begins at 6:50 AM.
