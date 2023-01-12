JC Breakfast Optimist Club guest speaker was from Stormont Vail

Pictures left to right: Deb Yocum, Vice President for Strategic Direction at Stormont Vail Hospitals and Nita Miller, President of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club

 Courtesy photo

The guest speaker at the Jan. 11 “Gathering of Optimism” meeting was Deb Yocum, Vice President of Strategic Direction for Stormont Vail Hospitals. Deb stated that she is a “trained CPA who began work 36 years ago as the Vice President of Clinic Operations, but soon became involved in working through a merger like the recent one in Geary County.

County Commissioners and Geary Community Hospital staff sought ways to keep from losing one million dollars per month. After “looking behind every curtain, we believed we could turn things around. We assessed equipment, staffing, anesthesia machines, IT, billing, communication with patients and more”, she stated.