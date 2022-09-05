JC Breakfast Optimist Club Guest Speaker Was Lisa Highsmith

 Courtesy Photo

Lisa Highsmith, Director of Programs and Education at the Geary County Historical Society, was the guest speaker at the August 31 “Celebration of Optimism” held at the Hampton Inn in Junction City.

Lisa has an identical twin and originally from Texas. She has had extensive experience in museum work and archeological digs. She said “It is exciting to dig up things no one has seen in hundreds of years. History is all around us. It is in stories, scrapbooks, and things found by accident.”