Lisa Highsmith, Director of Programs and Education at the Geary County Historical Society, was the guest speaker at the August 31 “Celebration of Optimism” held at the Hampton Inn in Junction City.
Lisa has an identical twin and originally from Texas. She has had extensive experience in museum work and archeological digs. She said “It is exciting to dig up things no one has seen in hundreds of years. History is all around us. It is in stories, scrapbooks, and things found by accident.”
She told club members the story about when some work was being done outside and near the Starcke House at the corner of Fifth and Adams Streets in Junction City. Preparation was being done by workers who dug up an area to repair a pipe outside of the house. A pitcher was found completely intact. The pitcher was believed to have been owned by Mrs. Starcke, but it is unknown why it would have been buried outside the house.
Lisa also said “that a mammoth tusk was recently discovered in a Smokey Hill Riverbed. Mammoths roamed this area about 10,000 years ago.” A mammoth is any extinct elephant like mammals with a trunk and tusks like modern day elephants. Part of a tusk, part of a jawbone, and femur are currently on display at the Geary County Museum at the corner of Sixth and Adams Streets.
Ms. Highsmith has experienced two archeological digs. One of those was in Germany and the other on the island of Cypress.
Optimists were given an opportunity to experience a simulated archaeological dig by excavating the chocolate chips out of a cookie using toothpicks. Approximately 70 youth participated in that activity and others at the most recent Hands On History STEAM experience at the Museum. The JC Breakfast Optimist Club helps sponsor Hands On History. For more information about Hands On History or other youth related activities, contact Lisa Highsmith at 785-238-1666.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club “Celebrates Optimism” every Wednesday at the Hampton Inn located at 1039 South Washington Street in Junction City. Breakfast is served after 6:00 AM and the informational meeting begins at 6:50 AM. Anyone who attends for the first time will receive a free breakfast buffet.
