The Geary Community Schools Foundation’s (GCSF) “Supporting A Diverse Staff: Loans For Aspiring Educators” provides loans to support aspiring educators who can be part of the effort to increase the diversity of teachers in the classroom. The Foundation recognizes that the single most important factor for student success in the classroom is the teacher. USD 475 serves a wonderfully diverse community. Loans are available for JCHS graduates, who are at least college sophomores majoring in education and who apply for a forgivable loan up to $15,000. Applications are reviewed by a committee and awarded based on a set of criteria.
Loans are forgiven after three years of teaching in USD 475, when an awardee has completed a teacher education program, become licensed in the state of Kansas, interviews, and is hired by USD 475.
If that person meets those requirements and teaches in Geary County Schools for one year, 25% of the loan is forgiven; after two years in our district the 35% of the loan is forgiven and after the third year 100% of the loan is forgiven.
The guest speaker at the July 14 JC Breakfast Optimist Club meeting at the Hampton Inn was Makayla Powell. Makayla has twice received the GCSF’s loan for aspiring teachers. She is enrolled in a teacher education program at Emporia State University and will be a junior when classes resume in the fall.
Makayla attended schools in USD 475 and is a graduate of Junction City High School. She stated she was inspired by teachers she had in elementary, middle, and high school and liked the way the district prepared students for success after graduation. While at JCHS “I interned in a third-grade classroom at Lincoln Elementary and loved working with the students and teacher”, she said.
Makayla will graduate from Emporia State University May of 2023 and intends to apply to be a teacher in her home school district. Makayla also said “I am anxious to be a colleague with some of the teachers I had as a student in USD 475. My goal is to teach students in the third-grade but will teach where needed.”
Guests were Margie Pinaire, Chief Executive Officer of the Geary Community Schools Foundation and Dr. Mary Devin, trustee on the Foundation’s Board. For more information on “Supporting A Diverse Staff: Loans For Aspiring Educators” contact Margie Pinaire at margiepinaire@usd475.org.
