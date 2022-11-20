JC Breakfast Optimist Club guest speaker was Mindy Allen

Pictured left to right are Mindy Allen and Nita Miller, President of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club.

 Courtesy photo

Genevieve McGregor was a guest of Ricardo Gutierrez at the November 16 Celebration of Optimism gather at the Hampton Inn. The guest speaker was Mindy Allen, owner of Mindy’s Murals.

Mindy began developing her artistic talent as a young girl while living in Scott City, Kansas. She studied graphic design at Kansas State University. Mindy began her creative art for a living by painting murals on walls of friends upon invitation and that grew into a business. She now owns Mindy’s Murals.