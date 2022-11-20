JC Breakfast Optimist Club guest speaker was Mindy Allen

Genevieve McGregor was a guest of Ricardo Gutierrez at the November 16 Celebration of Optimism gather at the Hampton Inn. The guest speaker was Mindy Allen, owner of Mindy’s Murals.
Mindy began developing her artistic talent as a young girl while living in Scott City, Kansas. She studied graphic design at Kansas State University. Mindy began her creative art for a living by painting murals on walls of friends upon invitation and that grew into a business. She now owns Mindy’s Murals.
She has done murals inside and outside of buildings in Clay Center, Abilene, Salina, Liberal, Junction City and Manhattan in Kansas. She has also done or will be doing work in Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, Florida, and North Dakota. The expansion of her business “has come from postings of my work on Facebook, other social media, and word of mouth. At one point I realized I couldn’t rely just on doing murals, so I painted on canvas, painted furniture and other things. I now have 51,000 followers on my Facebook business page titled Mindy’s Murals. People all over the world have now seen my work and make comments on it”, she said.
Some of the businesses in Junction City where Mindy’s work can be seen are K’s Beauty Lounge; JC Crossfit; Spin On Fitness; Junction City Police Department; Hess and Sons and Frontier Spirits. Mindy told the Optimists that she “loves to travel and paint with my daughter on these projects.” They will travel to North Dakota next summer to do a project.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club meets every Wednesday at the Hampton Inn located at 1029 S. Washington Street in Junction City. A free breakfast buffet is provided to guests who attend a meeting for the first time. The buffet is available at 6:30 AM and the meeting begins at 6:50 AM.
