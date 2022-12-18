JC Breakfast Optimist Club guest speaker was Nita Miller

 Courtesy photo

Nita Miller, JC Breakfast Optimist Club President, was also the guest speaker for the Dec. 14 meeting at the Hampton Inn in Junction City. She told the story of her father, who was a survivor of the Bataan Death March during WWII.

She told members that her father, “Juan Fabia was born in 1918 in the mountains of Pangasinan, Philippines in a nipa hut. Having always dreamed of becoming a soldier, Juan left home to join the Philippine Scouts. After lying about his age to enlist, Juan became a member of the 24th Philippine Scout Field Artillery Regiment, which was a part of the US Army’s Philippine Division.