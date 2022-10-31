Tami Robison, Geary County Financial Officer, was the guest speaker at the October 26 meeting of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club. Tami told the Optimists that she had worked as a public tax account for 12 years before working as a private accountant and later responsible for Manhattan’s budget and accounting department. “I have always loved working with numbers and like to help people” she said.
Mrs. Robison is the first Financial Officer in Geary County. On March 21 she learned about the situation with the Geary County Hospital and efforts to keep it open. Since then, she has worked with others to help make a smooth transition with Stormont-Vail.
Tami has been working with all of the Geary County Departments and refined policies and procedures; developed a five year Capital Improvement Plan; created revenue reports for Commissioners to know what money has been spent and is currently available for projects; improved transparency for the public to view documents being used at Commission meetings; created more efficiency in reporting and is working to update the software being used for financial reporting and make it easier to track information.
“More unity, understanding and communication between departments” is important to a team approach to get the (important) work done in the county. We must go beyond our doors and unite”, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.