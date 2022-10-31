JC Breakfast Optimist Club Guest Speaker Was Tami Robison
Pictured left to right: Tami Robison, Geary County Finance Officer and Nita Miller, JC Breakfast Optimist Club President

 Courtesy Photo

Tami Robison, Geary County Financial Officer, was the guest speaker at the October 26 meeting of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club. Tami told the Optimists that she had worked as a public tax account for 12 years before working as a private accountant and later responsible for Manhattan’s budget and accounting department. “I have always loved working with numbers and like to help people” she said.

Mrs. Robison is the first Financial Officer in Geary County. On March 21 she learned about the situation with the Geary County Hospital and efforts to keep it open. Since then, she has worked with others to help make a smooth transition with Stormont-Vail.

