JC Breakfast Optimist Club donated $200.00 to the United Way “Stuff The Bus” campaign to help provide school supplies to students in need. Nicole Mader, United Way Director, received the check.
Guest speakers at the September 8 JC Breakfast Optimist Club meeting were La Donna Junghans and Duane Blythe, Co-chairs of the Aging Well project. LaDonna told club members that “Aging Well is a non-profit organization with a mission to serve elders and their families in an honorable way with skilled nursing, assisted living, and supportive senior housing. Aging Well will be different!
The entire campus will be focused on an environment where: Elder’s lives are purposeful not passive; staff are motivated by person not process and home is intentional not institutional.”
While currently in Phase 1, the plan for services includes 3 small homes providing personalized skilled care for 36 elders in a family environment and 14 assisted living apartments. The financial campaign goal in this phase is to raise $13.5 million; grants, foundations and private donations of $3.5 million and a USDA loan of $10 million.
The facility will be located on what is being called the Spring Valley Campus. This location is at the northeast side of the intersections of Highway 18 and Spring Valley Road.
LaDonna also stated that “This facility will be more than brick and mortar, but a place of pride with an option for those who have a need for health care (in this type of setting) in our area. There is evidence that workers in this field leave Geary County to work in facilities in other counties. We want to get those workers back here.”
Duane Blythe shared that “the last non-profit facility for elders was the Good Samaritan on Spruce Street. Aging Well would be owned by the community as a senior living campus.” He also encouraged people “to donate to Aging Well during Match Day on October 12 at the Municipal Building or online. Fifty cents on every dollar will be matched that day towards reaching Aging Well’s financial goal. Aging Well will give elders who are on Medicare, Medicaid or are private pay another option. The plan is to have the facility ready for occupancy by Christmas of 2022” Duane said.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club meets every Wednesday in the Hampton Inn Meeting Room at 1039 S. Washington Street in Junction City. Visitors and new members are always welcome and receive a free breakfast on their first visit. Breakfast is ready after 6:00 AM and the meeting begins at 6:50 AM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.