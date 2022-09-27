The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s guests were Katie DeHoff, Social Studies Teacher and Head Volleyball Coach at Junction City High School; Armani Coleman, JCHS junior and Macie Muto, JCHS senior. Mrs. DeHoff explained that she student taught at JCHS, graduated from Kansas State University, and has taught students about Social Studies for six years and has a class titled Teaching As A Career. That class gives students an opportunity to explore teaching; roles of a teacher and provides an ‘dip their toes’ into building a course, selecting curricula, planning lessons and becoming an intern at a USD 475 school while still being a JCHS student.”
During her tenure at JCHS, Katie was an Assistant Volleyball coach and is now the Head Volleyball Coach. She is also the sponsor of the Blue Jay Nation, which is a group within the high school dedicated to building a positive culture and spirit within the school.”
Macie Muto and Armani Coleman are volleyball players and are active in providing tours of the new high school; planning spirit activities; working with USD 475 elementary age students interested in playing volleyball and will be helping organize, coach and referee at an upcoming students versus the faculty volleyball game.
“Building positive relationships and taking ownership of the culture at school is important to the members of the Blue Jay Nation. Our students met with the new Ninth Graders to give them a tour of the school and shared suggestions on how to be successful when working with the staff. Students like Macie and Armani know which staff persons to go to when a hug or a snack is needed”, Mrs. DeHoff said.
The club’s Celebrations of Optimism are open to the public beginning at 6:50 AM at the Hampton Inn located at 1039 South Washington Street. First time attendees receive a free breakfast, which is served after 6:00 AM.
