JC Breakfast Optimist Club Guests

Pictured left to right: Armani Coleman; Macie Muto; Katie DeHoff; and Don Manley, President of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club.

 Courtesy Photo

The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s guests were Katie DeHoff, Social Studies Teacher and Head Volleyball Coach at Junction City High School; Armani Coleman, JCHS junior and Macie Muto, JCHS senior. Mrs. DeHoff explained that she student taught at JCHS, graduated from Kansas State University, and has taught students about Social Studies for six years and has a class titled Teaching As A Career. That class gives students an opportunity to explore teaching; roles of a teacher and provides an ‘dip their toes’ into building a course, selecting curricula, planning lessons and becoming an intern at a USD 475 school while still being a JCHS student.”

During her tenure at JCHS, Katie was an Assistant Volleyball coach and is now the Head Volleyball Coach. She is also the sponsor of the Blue Jay Nation, which is a group within the high school dedicated to building a positive culture and spirit within the school.”

Recommended for you