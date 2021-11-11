JC Breakfast Optimist Club hosted guest speaker

Junction City Breakfast Optimist Club’s guest speaker was Calvin Pottberg, with the Greater Geary Community Foundation.
He explained that there are many reasons people and organizations choose to give through the Foundation.
“We are a local organization led by a board composed of community leaders, and those members have the expertise to address community issues and evaluate local nonprofit groups, today and for the future,” he said. “There is an easy set-up and administration for establishing a fund and the GCCF assists individuals and families in building a legacy by helping them create a permanent fund or endowment with their gifts. They also offer maximum tax advantages under state and federal law. Diverse fund types are available and there is flexibility in the selection of which fund is appropriate for an organization.”
At the most recent Match Day held in the Junction City Municipal Auditorium, 39 agencies benefitted from donations which were matched by a group of financial supports of the foundation. Calvin told the group that $140,000 was distributed across those agencies during that one-day campaign.
To learn more about the Greater Geary Community Foundation, and how their services can benefit charitable goals, contact info@greatergearycf.org or call 785-238-3126.
A guest of Optimist Club member Dana Wiegand was Marcie Fiorentino, Principal at the Junction City High School Freshman Success Academy. She recently moved here from another state and has been working at JCHS since July.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club has two current fundraisers. On Monday, Nov. 15, from 11 a.m. until close of business, 10% of purchases made at JC BBQ/Grill will be donated to the Club. On Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 6-8 p.m., the Club will host the “Bunko Ladies” at the Hampton Inn. The ladies may play in a Corn Hole Tournament from 6-7 p.m. during their potluck meal and then play Bunko from 7 p.m. until the conclusion of play. Donations will go to the Club and then to the 17 different Geary County youth activities supported by the JC Breakfast Optimist Club.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club meets in the Hampton Inn Meeting Room at 1039 S. Washington St. in Junction City. Visitors and new members are always welcome and receive a free breakfast on their first visit. Breakfast is ready after 6 a.m. and the meeting begins at 6:50 a.m. and adjourns at 7:30 a.m.
