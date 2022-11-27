JC Breakfast Optimist Club Guest Speaker Was Karren Kilpatrick With Fresh Start

Pictured left to right are Nita Miller, JC Breakfast Optimist Club President and Karren Kilpatrick with Fresh Start.

 Courtesy photo

Karren Kilpatrick was the guest speaker at the JC Breakfast Optimist Club Celebration of Optimist gathering on November 23. She is a graduate of Junction City High School and earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Washburn University in Topeka. Karren served four years in the United States Army in communication.

While living in Jacksonville, Florida, Miss Kilpatrick helped a homeless person apply for a job online. The person she was helping had little or no computer skills, a computer, or a phone on which she could complete an application. “Sometimes people need a fresh start. They need a hand up, not a handout. The woman got the job and is now a manager of a department store”, Karren said.