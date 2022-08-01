JC Breakfast Optimist Club learned about the community archive

Left: Donna Porter, Assistant Director of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library; Right: Don Manley, President of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club.

 Courtesy Photo

The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s guest speaker on July 27 was Donna Porter, Assistant Director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library (DBPL). Donna shared that she is originally from Memphis, Tennessee and came to Kansas as a military spouse. Six years ago, she began work at the Library as a Circulation Clerk and later became Head of the Department. In 2019 Donna became the Assistant Director.

Donna told the Optimists that “in 2005 until now the staff has digitally archived the local newspapers from 1861-2021. The DBPL also has almost all the yearbooks from Junction City High and St. Xavier’s High Schools.”

