JC Breakfast Optimist Club learned about the community archive

The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s guest speaker on July 27 was Donna Porter, Assistant Director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library (DBPL). Donna shared that she is originally from Memphis, Tennessee and came to Kansas as a military spouse. Six years ago, she began work at the Library as a Circulation Clerk and later became Head of the Department. In 2019 Donna became the Assistant Director.
Donna told the Optimists that “in 2005 until now the staff has digitally archived the local newspapers from 1861-2021. The DBPL also has almost all the yearbooks from Junction City High and St. Xavier’s High Schools.”
During her presentation, Donna shared a power point procedure for doing online research in the local newspapers and told club members that “we are excited to help anyone on a one-on-one basis to learn how to do the research on topics of interest. We also help many military families learn about our community prior to their moving here”, she said. She also provided a handout with step-by-step instructions on researching the print archives. Assistance can be gotten by calling the library at 785-238-4311 or by making a personal visit to the library at 230 W. 7th Street in Junction City.
The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library was first opened in 1983. Prior to that date the George Smith Public Library was built in 1907 and opened in 1908. That building is located at the corner of Seventh and Washington Street and is now the George Smith Reception Hall.
