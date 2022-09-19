The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s guests were Deb Breidenstein, Treasurer of the JC Community Band; Favian Gomez and his father Jorge and Mariah Wyche and her mother Ashley Todd. Favian and Mariah are the most recent JC Community Band’s Jack Moore Scholarship winners who attended the High Plains Band Camp at Fort Hays State University last July.
Deb told club members that the JC Community Band’s Board of Directors is made up of Victor Wong, President; Deb Breidenstein, Treasurer; Sue Hornbaker; Danny O’Brian and Ronald Atkinson. “The Band began playing as early as 1946 and played in Heritage Park in Junction City. Concerts were moved from Heritage Park to the air conditioned C.L. Hoover Opera House in 2008 and the attendance significantly increased.
The JC Community Band consists of players from the area ranging from eighth graders to older adults and also includes some First Division Band members. The directors of the band change each week. There is a two-hour rehearsal during the week prior to the concert on Sunday. Concerts are held at the Opera House on Sundays during the month of June”, Deb stated.
She also said that “Jack Moore was a percussionist and long-time band director in USD 475 and a scholarship was established in his name in 1998. Students must be a member of the JC Community Band for one year and then apply for the scholarship to attend a band camp. The High Plains Camp is a weeklong in July and costs $450 per attendee. The JC Breakfast Optimist Club donates $200.00 each year to help fund the scholarship. Other money comes from the selling of concessions at the local band concerts in June.”
Mariah Wyche is the daughter of Ashley Todd. Mariah is a senior at Junction City High School, plays the tenor sax and is currently a drum major with the high school band. Ashley said “a typical day at the High Plains Band Camp called for an early rise of 6:00 AM followed by a series of sectional and full band rehearsals throughout the day with faculty concerts in the evening.”
Favian Gomez is a freshman at Manhattan High School and comes to Junction City for rehearsals and concerts in June. Favian is a trumpet and French Horn player in the band. He is planning to major in computer science in college but continue with the study of his brass instruments. Favian has an interest in jazz and learned more about improvisation at the camp at Fort Hays.
Optimist Club members were reminded about the Geary County Historical Society’s Ice Cream Social this coming Sunday from 3:00 until 6:00 PM on the grounds at the Museum on the corner of Sixth and Adams Streets.
The club’s Celebrations of Optimism are open to the public beginning at 6:50 AM at the Hampton Inn located at 1039 South Washington Street. First time attendees receive a free breakfast, which is served after 6:00 AM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.