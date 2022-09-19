Optimist Club

Pictured left to right: Deb Breidenstein; Ashley Todd; Mariah Wyche; Favian Gomez; Jorge Gomez and Don Manley, President of the JC Breakfast Optimsist Club

The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s guests were Deb Breidenstein, Treasurer of the JC Community Band; Favian Gomez and his father Jorge and Mariah Wyche and her mother Ashley Todd. Favian and Mariah are the most recent JC Community Band’s Jack Moore Scholarship winners who attended the High Plains Band Camp at Fort Hays State University last July.

Deb told club members that the JC Community Band’s Board of Directors is made up of Victor Wong, President; Deb Breidenstein, Treasurer; Sue Hornbaker; Danny O’Brian and Ronald Atkinson. “The Band began playing as early as 1946 and played in Heritage Park in Junction City. Concerts were moved from Heritage Park to the air conditioned C.L. Hoover Opera House in 2008 and the attendance significantly increased.

Recommended for you