JC Breakfast Optimist Club Received An Update On The C.L. Hoover Opera House

The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s guest speakers on August 24 were Joe and Sheila Markley, Directors at the C.L. Hoover Opera House, provided members with an update of events and expansion of programs.
Sheila Markley shared that the following shows are planned for the 2022-23 season. “Guys and Dolls will be presented by the Junction City Little Theater (JCLT) September 2-4 and 9-11; Circus On Ice will be September 16; Jeff Lefson (comedian) Sorry I’m Not Kevin Hart October 15; Little Satchmo October 8;A 1940’s Radio Christmas Carol December 3-4 by the JCLT; Highlights of The Nutcracker ballet; First Infantry Division Band Holiday Concert on December 10; Reza (a magician)February 3; Arcadia by the JCLT on February 17-19 and 24-26; Joseph Hall as Elvis; The Adventures of Cipollino March 20 and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat by JCLT on April 28-30 an May 5-7.”
Joe Markley told the Optimist’s that “a Fine Arts Academy has been created to help develop the talent of youth in our area. Activity Imagination Music (A.I.M.) is for PreK-Kindergarten aged students; Act One for 3rd-5th grade students and A.S.T.R.A. for 6th through 8th grade students. Private lessons in the areas of vocal, acting, dance and guitar lessons for 30 minutes per lesson are being offeredas a part of the education outreach. A team of two theater instructors will go into schools and lead fun and informative workshops for 60 minutes. These sessions will focus on exercises to help students learn about theater while growing and using their creative minds”, he said.
Joe went on to say that “to provide programs like those listed, the space at the Opera House must be expanded. The former Peter Pan Grocery Store, which was next to the Opera House, has been purchased and an architect has created a plan to give JCLT, these other programs and performersmore space. $1.3 million has been raised towards the $2 million goal has been achieved. The anticipated completion date is within 9 months of the beginning” of the remodel.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club meets every Wednesday at the Hampton Inn located at 1029 S. Washington Street in Junction City. A free breakfast buffet is available for those who attend a meeting for the first time. Breakfast is served after 6:00 AM. The Optimist Club meeting begins at 6:50 AM.
