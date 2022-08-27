JC Breakfast Optimist Club Received An Update On The C.L. Hoover Opera House
Pictured left to right: Don Manley, President of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club; Sheila Markley and Joe Markley, Co-Directors at the C.L. Hoover Opera House.

 Courtesy Photo

The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s guest speakers on August 24 were Joe and Sheila Markley, Directors at the C.L. Hoover Opera House, provided members with an update of events and expansion of programs.

Sheila Markley shared that the following shows are planned for the 2022-23 season. “Guys and Dolls will be presented by the Junction City Little Theater (JCLT) September 2-4 and 9-11; Circus On Ice will be September 16; Jeff Lefson (comedian) Sorry I’m Not Kevin Hart October 15; Little Satchmo October 8;A 1940’s Radio Christmas Carol December 3-4 by the JCLT; Highlights of The Nutcracker ballet; First Infantry Division Band Holiday Concert on December 10; Reza (a magician)February 3; Arcadia by the JCLT on February 17-19 and 24-26; Joseph Hall as Elvis; The Adventures of Cipollino March 20 and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat by JCLT on April 28-30 an May 5-7.”