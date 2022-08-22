JC Breakfast Optimist Club Received Award From Optimist International President
Pictured left to right are JC Breakfast Optimist Club Officers: Ferrell Miller, Secretary/Programs Chairperson; Joe Handlos, Treasurer; Buz Bruzina, Past President; Nita Miller, President-Elect; Don Manley, President and Kansas District Optimist dignitaries.

Optimist International is dedicated to being Friends Of Youth and Bringing Out The Best In Youth through scholarships; sponsorship of sports teams; musical groups and other local youth organizations.

There are 3,000 clubs with 80,000 members in 20 countries. Optimist International’s headquarters is in St. Louis Missouri.

