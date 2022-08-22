JC Breakfast Optimist Club Received Award From Optimist International President

Pictured left to right are JC Breakfast Optimist Club Officers: Ferrell Miller, Secretary/Programs Chairperson; Joe Handlos, Treasurer; Buz Bruzina, Past President; Nita Miller, President-Elect; Don Manley, President and Kansas District Optimist dignitaries.
Optimist International is dedicated to being Friends Of Youth and Bringing Out The Best In Youth through scholarships; sponsorship of sports teams; musical groups and other local youth organizations.
There are 3,000 clubs with 80,000 members in 20 countries. Optimist International’s headquarters is in St. Louis Missouri.
Optimist International President, Patsy Garner, recognized 10 clubs or individuals among all the international clubs at the International Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada for going “One Degree More” in service of youth. The Optimist Creed was inscribed on a slate plaque. The award was personally presented to the JC Breakfast Optimist Club on Saturday, August 21, 2022 at the 62nd Kansas District Convention in Salina, Kansas. Lister Florence, the Optimist International Middle America Vice President and Kansas Optimist Club Governor, Jeff Bachman presented the award to JC Breakfast Optimist Club members Don Manley, President; Nita Miller, President-Elect; Ferrell Miller, Secretary; Joe Handlos, Treasurer and Buz Bruzina Past President.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club donates money to 17 different youth organizations in Geary County. Some of those include Christmas Is For Kids; Shop With A Cop; I.C.A.R.E Center; Court Appointed Special Advocates; Fort Riley Special Needs Rodeo; Dorothy Bramlage Summer Reading Program; Geary County Historical Society “Hands On History” and others. Scholarship are given to a Junction City High School sophomore to attend the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Camp; the JC Community Band Jack Moore Scholarship and the Lawrence Long Memorial Scholarship to is presented to a Junction City High School graduate who will attend a vocational/technical school.
Fundraisers are held each quarter at JC’s BBQ & Grill. Local businesses that support the JC Breakfast Optimist Club include Central National Bank; Armed Forces Bank; Holm Auto Center in Abilene and Salina; Jim Clark/Clark Cars.com; Coldwell Banker/Patriot Realty; Next Home Unlimited; Re/Max Signature Properties; the Hampton Inn; Cardinal Insurance, Brian Field, Agent; and State Farm Insurance, Heath Welch, Agent.
The Club meets every Wednesday at the Hampton Inn at 1039 S. Washington Street. “Celebrations of Optimism” begin at 6:50 AM. Those who attend for the first time receive a free breakfast buffet. Meetings include guest speakers; learning more about how volunteers work with youth; recognition programs and discussion about additional ways to support the youth in Geary County.
