There are 2,500 Optimist Clubs worldwide, which work to bring out the best in youth, communities and themselves. The JC Breakfast Optimist Club was recognized by Optimist International at the Kansas District Optimist Club second quarter meeting held in Topeka on Feb. 18 and 19.
The local club met requirements to be an Honor Club by meeting the objectives in membership, finances, service projects, club reporting, community recognition, contributing to the Optimist International Foundation and attending district meetings.
Certificates were presented to the JC Breakfast Optimist Club President Don Manley, Treasurer Joe Handlos (President-Elect Nita Miller, proxy) and Secretary Ferrell Miller. The words in the Honor Club Citation were: “Having successfully guided the Club in its internal and community-serving activities, thus making a significant contribution to the annual, aggregate accomplishments of all Optimist Clubs, and having attained standards of administration, established by Optimist International, therefore, be it resolved that the Board of Directors of Optimist International bestow this Honor Club Citation.”
Kansas District Optimist leaders who presented the recognition to the JC Breakfast Optimist Club members included Dale Fox, Kansas District Foundation representative, Jeff Bachman, Kansas District governor and Rod Obermeier, past president of the Kansas District.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s meeting on Feb. 23 included adding Ron and Amy Johnson as members, recognizing the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Academy representative for Junction City High School, the JC Breakfast Optimist Club/Junction City High School Student of the Month and an update from Sheriff Dan Jackson.
The Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Academy will be held at Kansas State University. Each year the JC Breakfast Optimist Club pays the tuition for a student to attend the leadership training. This year’s representative from Junction City High School will be Macie Muto. Macie will attend the leadership academy in June.
“Macie is involved in and outside of school,” Ashley Ackerman, JCHS Communication Teacher said. “She is kind, helpful, has straight A’s, does not like to be the center of attention and is a quiet leader.”
The Optimists also recognized Kimberly Flores-Ruiz as the Junction City High School Student of the Month for February 2022. Kimberly is a Senior at JCHS and working full time as a certified CNA. Her plans are to join the Air Force and become a nurse.
“Kimberly is determined and resilient. She is just a ray of sunshine and the person you want to be around,” Sarah Reynolds, JCHS Counselor, said.
Sheriff Dan Jackson was the guest speaker at the Celebration of Optimism. He stated that the partnership with the Junction City Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Department Dive Team has saved five lives to this point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.