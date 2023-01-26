JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Student of the Month
Pictured left to right are Tim Mehl, Levi’s father; Levi Mehl; Leah Mehl, Levi’s mother, and Dana Wiegand Coordinator of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Student of the Month

 Courtesy photo

Dana Wiegand, the Optimist Club’s coordinator of the Student of the Month program, shared information about Levi Mehl. Levi is the December JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Student of the Month.

“Levi is a Senior at JCHS and is the Senior Class Secretary. He is active or has participated in Band, Baseball, Swimming, Scholar’s Bowl, Soccer, and the KAY (Kansas Association of Youth) Club.