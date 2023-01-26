Dana Wiegand, the Optimist Club’s coordinator of the Student of the Month program, shared information about Levi Mehl. Levi is the December JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Student of the Month.
“Levi is a Senior at JCHS and is the Senior Class Secretary. He is active or has participated in Band, Baseball, Swimming, Scholar’s Bowl, Soccer, and the KAY (Kansas Association of Youth) Club.
Most recently, Levi was instrumental in a clothing drive at JCHS with the KAY Club in which hats, gloves, coats, socks and a variety of other clothing items were collected and will be distributed in the community. He currently has 77 hours of documented service-learning hours, which demonstrates his passion for community service.”
Mrs. Wiegand also that one of Levi’s teachers stated that ‘it had been an absolute pleasure to teach Levi in AP Language and have him as a Teacher’s Assistant for the last two years. Levi is such a kind soul and always carries himself with dignity and integrity. I know that I can always count on him to do his absolute best and encourage his peers in the process. He is one of the reasons I love showing up to work at JCHS.
Dana is also the Senior Class Sponsor and has worked closely with Levi. She said “ Levi always makes it a point to stop by my office to check-in on me. His genuine care and concern during my battle with cancer always brightens my day.”
Levi received a certificate from the Club, and $25.00 gift certificate to be used at JC’s BBQ & Grill and a pass to the B&B Theater.
