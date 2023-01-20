Pictured from left to right are Nita Miller, JC Breakfast Optimist Club President; Bridget Vonsprecklesen and Joe Handlos, JC Breakfast Optimist Club Treasurer and Co-chair of “Making of Difference for Youth” Award.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s “Making A Difference For Youth” Award recognizes a Geary County resident who has been a volunteer, had a positive influence on youth and reflects the character represented in “The Optimist Creed.” Some of those ideals are but are not limited to being respectful to themselves and others in words and actions; is a person of integrity and is respected by others; is enthusiastic about the success of youth and strives to help them be successful; has demonstrated volunteer work that makes a difference in youth as volunteer for at least five consecutive years.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club recognized Bridget Vonspreckelsen for her work with the Momentum Volleyball program and her commitment to youth of various ages. Bridget is originally from Nebraska and played collegiate volleyball at the University of Alabama. She and her husband Eric, who is the Associate Pastor at First Christian Church in Junction City, have three daughters.
Her work includes coaching JC YMCA volleyball, being a co-founder of Momentum Volleyball with Kayla Ragan, helping to develop the JCHS Parent Support Group, and is involved with the work at her church. Momentum is a competitive volleyball organization that involves youth from Kindergarten through high school.
