Ellen Westerhaus was recognized on July 28 by the JC Breakfast Optimist Club with the club’s “Making A Difference For Youth” Award. Joe Handlos shared letters of support for Ellen, which contained three focuses. One was that Ellen sets the standard; secondly, she is a protector of the standard and thirdly that Ellen impacts the standard. One of the letters was from Brian Hagemeister, retired educator/former Drama teacher at Junction City High School (JCHS).
Brian stated that he had worked with Mrs. Westerhaus for 30 years. Ellen designed, created and sewed costumes for students in all productions and plays since 1992. She was so good at “matching the costume with the characters on stage” he said.
Kay Fisher, who worked with Ellen both at JCHS and on Junction City Little Theater (JCLT) productions wrote in her letter that “every stitch, button and bow had to be in its proper place. Ellen has dedicated many years to JCLT.
Mrs. Westerhaus has been involved with the Girl Scouts since the 1960s as a leader at all levels of that organization. She has spent 40 years raising funds, maintaining and refurbishing the Girl Scout House in Junction City.
Ellen told club members that the work she does is “an opportunity to stay young by being around young people. When growing up, I was taught to do things for others.”
Dana Wiegand is a licensed School Social Worker and serves as the Behavior Intervention Support Specialist at Junction City High School, is the President of the Junction City Education Association and a member of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club. She was the club’s guest speaker for the Quarterly Learning Opportunity. Each quarter, a member shares how The Optimist Creed applies personally to themselves and their work.
Mrs. Wiegand told club members that she works with JCHS students who struggle academically, have attendance issues, come from low economic social status families, live in food insecure areas of our community, and have diagnosed or undiagnosed mental or behavioral concerns.
One of the statements in The Optimist Creed is “To think only of the best, to work only for the best and to expect only the best.” She works with students to identify what they do best and encourages them to build on those. Dana also has students consider areas they need to improve and helps them find strategies and goals while frequently evaluating their progress.
Another statement in The Optimist Creed is To forget the mistakes of the past and press on to the greater achievements of the future. Some students feel they have “dug themselves a hole they cannot get out of. The student may have so many missing assignments, that they feel it is impossible to catch up on their work. Dana has a statement in her office she shares with students which is “I (am) possible”.
“Give so much time to the improvement of yourself that you have no time to criticize others” is the final statement sited from The Optimist Creed. It is important to tell students to “not compare themselves to others. When it comes to blame, accept responsibility for your own actions.”
