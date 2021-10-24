JC Breakfast Optimist Club members recognized members at their last meeting.
Jeff Childs as the club’s quarterly recipient of the Making a Difference for Youth Award. The purpose of the award is to recognize a Geary County resident who has been a volunteer, had a positive influence on youth and reflects the character represented in The Optimist Creed, such as being respectful holding integrity and making strives to help youth be successful.
Dana Wiegand, chairperson of the Making a Difference for Youth Award, and Joe Handlos both spoke about Jeff’s many contributions to Geary County Girls Softball and JC Jays Football. Jeff Childs is a retired Junction City Police Officer and teaches Law and Public Safety at Junction City High School.
Wiegand shared that many softball moms explained, “If it were not for Jeff, Geary County Girls Softball would not exist. He gives his all to this program and provides the young girls in our community not only with the softball skills needed, but also life skills.”
Long-time member of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club and former Lt. Gov. for the District of Kansas Don Haffner was recognized for his contribution to the Dime a Day program. The money for the program is the Optimist Foundation’s way of funding research for childhood cancer and other youth needs. Don received a pin from the local Club President, Don Manley, for his support.
Lonnie Clark, member of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club was the guest speaker at the Oct. 20 meeting. He shared that the entire Optimist Creed has meaning to him, but the one sentence that is special is “Promise yourself to look at the sunny side of everything and make your optimism come true.” Even though he did not know the Creed while serving with the Marines in Vietnam, it was during combat with the Viet Cong when Lonnie reflected on that attitude to get through dangerous situations.
Meetings are held every Wednesday at the Hampton Inn Meeting Room at 1039 S. Washington St. in Junction City. Visitors and new members are always welcome and receive a free breakfast on their first visit. Breakfast is ready after 6 a.m. and the meeting begins at 6:50 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.