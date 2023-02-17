The JC Breakfast Optimist Club Student of the Month from Junction City High School recognizes a student whose words and actions reflect The Optimist Creed. One line of the creed that fits Armani best is “To wear a cheerful countenance at all times and give every living creature you meet a smile.” ‘Her smile radiates throughout JCHS and brightens the day for those around her’, JC Breakfast Optimist Club Student of the Month Committee Chair, Dana Wiegand stated. Armani is a junior at JCHS and is the Fine Arts and Human Services Academy. She is active in volleyball, soccer, National Honor Society, AVID, Class Committees, Blue Jay Nation, Kansas Association of Youth (KAYS) and FCCLA. One of the most recent projects of the KAY organization was last December when the KAYs had an Adopt-A- Senior 4 Christmas.
Some of her teachers shared that Armani is a true pleasure to have in class. She always walks into class excited and ready to learn. She demonstrates leadership daily, is on task and engaged, and provides help to her classmates when needed.
Armani plans to study child psychology and minor in education. She may attend Emporia University, Kansas University or Langston in Oklahoma.
Guests at the February 15 meeting included Armani’s mother, Cherelle, new members Lynn and Steven Green. Next week’s guest speaker will be Ginger Kopfer, Geary County K-State Research and Extension Agent, who will share information about 4-H Clubs in Geary County.
