The JC Breakfast Optimist Club met at 6:50 AM on August 18 at the Hampton Inn Meeting Room.
Chuck Otte, Ag and Natural Resources Extension Agent, was the guest speaker.
Chuck began with a summary of the Geary County Free Fair stating that “Last year was abbreviated because of COVID. There was no public viewing as livestock came in, the showing was live streamed on Facebook Live and then the livestock was taken home. This year was more ‘normal’. Exhibits, attendance, and participation was down, however. Livestock was shown with an audience and live streamed. We are not quite ‘normal’ but are getting there.”
Mr. Otte also told Optimist members that “the hot topic this time of year includes Army Worms. They are a caterpillar about one and a half inches long and eat most anything. They especially like alfalfa and sorghum. The worms eat some of the green and move on to the next. The Army Worms are also active in the grass in our lawns. The Worms arrive in July and may last for four generations. Predators are birds.” The treatment Chuck recommends is called Spinosad.
An Optimist member asked Chuck about the Blue-green algae conditions at Milford Lake. Otte answered that “It is not an algae, but a sign of bacteria, clear water and high temperatures.” Blue-green algae are microscopic organisms that are naturally present in lakes and streams. Under certain conditions, blue-green algae can become abundant in warm, shallow, undisturbed, nutrient-rich surface waters that receive a lot of sunlight. When this occurs, blue-green algae can form blooms that discolor the water or produce floating mats or scums on the water’s surface. Chuck also said “The resolution will take a long time. It is necessary to first get the nutrients out of the water. Climate change also makes it worse.”
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club meets every Wednesday at the Hampton Inn in Junction City. Those who attend for the first time will be the club’s guest for the breakfast buffet. Breakfast is served at 6:30 AM and the meetings begin at 6:50 AM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.