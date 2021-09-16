The JC Breakfast Optimist Club began their September 15 meeting with a presentation by Matt Hoover. Matt told club members that the Junction City Oktoberfest will be held October 8 and 9 in partnership with Junction City Main Street. Junction City Main Street is promoting downtown revitalization. There will be events which will include live bands, contests, food and craft beers. There will be a $5.00 admission fee good towards food and drink. On October 9 there will be a Volksmarch of 5k or 13k.
The guest speaker was Jack Lundquist, Executive Director of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program. Jack’s professional career has been concentrated on human development and agricultural education activities since 1980, including two years as a 4-H Youth Agent for the Dickinson County Cooperative Extension Service, eight years as a KSU Agent for Agriculture with Douglas County Extension Service in Lawrence and since 1990, as President and program director for Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership, Inc. Following retirement after 36 years, with Kansas State University, Jack formed KANZA Quest LLC, a tour coordination service, and was hired as Executive Director of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program in 2016.
The Flint Hills Regional Task Force recommended the development of a regional leadership program. As a result, The Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program was formed in 1992. Over 630 area leaders have participated in the sessions and graduated from the program.
Jack told the Optimist Club members that “the objective of the program is to identify and involve people in the area who have demonstrated leadership potential. The program then develops and motivates future leaders with special emphasis on: Awareness of regional strengths and resources; economic development and building entrepreneurial spirit; encourages friendships and networking between persons from all parts of the region to eliminate destructive parochialism; understanding and commitment to Servant Leadership; acquisition of 21st Century Leadership skills and the completion of a class project.”
Participates are mostly nominated by their employer; must live in either Geary, Riley or Pottawatomie County and be emerging leaders. The maximum number of participates per session is thirty people. The cost is $600.00 per person and some scholarships are available. Applications ma be obtained by visiting the Flint Hills Regional Leadership website at www.fhrlp.org.
Dana Wiegand, JC Breakfast Optimist Club member, invited Jack to be the club’s guest speaker for the September 15 meeting. She is also a graduate of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program; a Behavior Support Intervention Specialist at Junction City High School; Junction City Education Association President and has her own business.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club meets every Wednesday at the Hampton Inn in Junction City. Those who attend for the first time will be the club’s guest for the breakfast buffet. Breakfast is served at 6:30 AM and the meetings begin at 6:50 AM.
