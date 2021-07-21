The JC Breakfast Optimist Club met at 6:50 AM on July 21 at the Hampton Inn Meeting Room. Christine Poole was the guest of Dana Wiegand. Christine is a teacher at Junction City High School.
The Club will have a fundraiser at JC BBQ/Grille on August 17. Ten percent of the cost of meals purchased will go to the Optimist Club for their work with the nineteen youth organizations the club supports.
Terrah Stroda was the guest speaker and talked about the “Life of a Midwife”. Terrah is a Junction City High School graduate who works at the Geary Community Hospital (GCH) as a Midwife. She told club members that Mr. Jensen, one of her science teachers at JCHS, told her “I see something in you” related to working with people and the science and medicine.
Following high school graduation, Terrah went to Kansas State University and was a member of the Cadaver Team. She found that her passion for working with the human body increased during her studies. Terrah later attended Kansas University where she earned her nursing degree and later returned to be a licensed Midwife.
Dr. Anwar Khoury encouraged Terrah to come to GCH to convince other doctors and hospital administrators that a Midwife was needed here. She was successful and has been a Midwife here for nineteen years. “I am a person who likes to think outside the box”, she said. “Each day is different. We live in an urban setting with a rural practice. I like to challenge myself every day” and the Optimist Creed is so appropriate for what she believes.
Terrah is a single mother of two boys, who are active in athletics, acting, and school events. “They are my number one priority”, she stated. Terrah played a leadership role in the “Say Yes” campaign and successful passage of the ballot question by Geary County voters to construct the new high school. She said that “Your community needs your help, be your best self. Get involved in your community”. This is a philosophy she shares not only with her children, but also with those with whom she works and the pregnant mothers.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club meets every Wednesday at the Hampton Inn in Junction City. Those who attend for the first time will be the club’s guest for the breakfast buffet. Breakfast is served at 6:30 AM and the meetings begin at 6:50 AM.
