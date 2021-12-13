JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s guest speakers from St. Francis Ministries

Alison Nwafor and Allie Zook from the St. Francis Ministries “Christmas Is For Kids” were guest speakers at the Celebration of Optimist on Dec. 8 at the Hampton Inn in Junction City.
Alison is the Reintegration Supervisor and Allie is the Family Support Worker.
St. Francis Ministries have programs that help survivors of child sex trafficking, adults with disabilities, people wanting to break addictive behaviors and families trying to stay together. The organization is an independent, faith-based nonprofit organization that has been helping children and families since 1945.
Alison explained that she and others “actively seek counseling, schooling and health care for the children and counseling, parenting training and other needs not being met for parents”.
Allie told the Optimist Club members that she works primarily with the Dickinson County Team on placements, appointments and transportation. Courts are involved and the expectations are that the parent or both parents seek and successfully complete counseling about the use of illegal drugs, domestic violence, parenting and other issues which must be addressed before child who is removed from the home may be returned.
Allie also stated that the range of ages for children who are removed temporarily or permanently from the home range from birth to 18.
“The number one reason for a child to be removed from the home in Geary County is parent’s drug abuse and mental instability,” she said.
When asked what the greatest need is to help with their work, Alison said it is for more foster parents.
“It is especially difficult to place teens – especially those with behavioral issues,” she said.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club donated $200 to the “Christmas Is For Kids” program to purchase Christmas gifts for children or for children to give to their parents. Contributions to the St. Francis Ministries may be made by contacting the Junction City office at 785-210-1000.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club meets in the Hampton Inn Meeting Room at 1039 S. Washington St. in Junction City. Visitors and new members are always welcome and receive a free breakfast on their first visit. Breakfast is ready after 6 a.m. The “Celebration of Optimism” begins at 6:50 a.m. and adjourns at 7:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.