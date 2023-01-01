JC Breakfast Optimist Club Donates to JCHS Music Department

Pictured left to right at Cesar Martinez, JCHS orchestra director and Nita Miller, JC Breakfast Optimist Club president.

 Courtesy photo

Cesar Martinez, Junction City High School Orchestra Director, was the guest of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club on December 28. He represented the JCHS Music Department.

Mr. Martinez, who is originally from Honduras, told club members that he came to JCHS from Mississippi so he could teach students in the string program. “This is my dream job”, he said.