JC Fire Chief speaks at JC Breakfast Optimist Club

The Junction City Fire Chief, Jason Lankas, spoke at the Jan. 12 JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s “Celebration of Optimism.”
Lankas told club members he was reared in western Kansas as one of triplets. Their mother was an EMT and had some influence on his interest in the field.
“I learned to drive a truck when I was nine, which might have also prepared me for driving a fire truck,” Lankas said.
Lankas has a Bachelor of Science degree from Kansas State University. He worked at Rock Springs Ranch for five years, in charge of the horses and pool area at the Ranch. In 2003, he applied to be a firefighter in Junction City.
Lankas said since October, when the previous chief left, he has faced several challenges. One of those challenges was dealing with COVID-19 with his personnel.
“At one point, Station 2 on Lacy Drive had an entire shift out with COVID. The closing of the ICU at Geary Community Hospital and having to transport patients to other hospitals has been difficult,” he said. “There have been occasions when transport had to be taken as far away as Dodge City, Lincoln and even Omaha, Nebraska. I am trying to get another shift with 14 personnel added to help meet the demand.”
Lankas also told club members that he is working on building a third station closer to the new Junction City High School, since it currently takes about 8 minutes for the trucks to there from Station 2.
The recent crisis involving lack of water in the city presented some unique problems in the case of residential or commercial fire. He said the trucks can only carry a certain amount of gallons of water without using hydrants, which may not be enough to handle a large fire.
During the storm windstorm, there were numerous calls for fires in the area when people saw smoke in the sky, but the chief said that smoke came from fires in Russell.
“We are working on trying to get new equipment to help monitor air supplies to firefighters when they are inside a structure; getting a new $600,000 truck, which takes two years to build; and maintaining and improving our water and ice rescue teams to serve the largest lake in Kansas at Milford Lake,” he said.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club gathers every Wednesday at the Hampton Inn at 1029 S. Washington St. in Junction City. Guests are always welcome and will receive a free breakfast buffet on their first visit. Breakfast is served at 6:30 a.m. The “Celebration of Optimism” begins at 6:50 a.m. and concludes at 7:30 a.m.
