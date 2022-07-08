JC Pilot Club installs new officers, inducts member For the Union Jul 8, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Pictured from left to right: Ina Kane, past president; Karen Jameson, fundraising coordinator; Kay Gatza, president; Nicole Mader, president-elect; Sharon Strain, treasurer and Sue Penn, secretary. Courtesy photo Pictured from left to right: Shelley Hopper new member, and Kay Gatza, president. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Junction City Pilot Club conducted the upcoming year’s installation of new officers at its June meeting. The club also inducted a new member.Nicole Mader is president-elect, Sharon Strain is treasurer, Sue Penn is secretary and the new member is Shelley Hopper. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jc Pilot Club Nicole Mader Sharon Strain Public Authority Sue Penn June Officer Club Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJCFD reminds citizens of fireworks regulationsJunction City and Milford prepare for holiday celebrationsJunction City streets packed during 4th of July festivitiesPolice logs 7-6-22Patrick (Skully) NolesCity commission approves financial report, announces intent to exceed Revenue Neutral RateJunction City area has diverse fitness locationsDiana Lynn Weber (Blankenship)Candace 'Candi' O. DoddDarlyene Mardell Westberg Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads 3x5 MM-JCU-TT Customer Service Fort Riley 3x4 Mercury Marketing Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.