Junction City Association of Retired School Personnel held meeting

The Junction City Association of Retired School Personnel met on Dec. 10 at noon in the Zion United Church of Christ Fellowship Room for lunch.
The meal choices were a pulled pork or smoked turkey sandwich and chips catered by JC’s BBQ & Grill. Homemade Christmas themed cookies were provided by Linda Holzer and Nita Miller.
Guest speakers were La Donna Junghans and Duane Blythe with the Aging Well Project and Amber Cook, Principal at the USD 475 Early Childhood Center. JCARSP members donated money, underwear or shoes for 3, 4 and 5 old children at the Early Childhood Center.
After lunch, the JCHS JC Singers, under the direction of Michael Brown, sang five Christmas selections for JCARSP members. Following their performance, Christmas carols were sung by the retired USD 475 personnel members.
JCARSP members who were present and who have done volunteer time in our community between Oct. 8 and Dec. 10 logged 1,675 hours. Members volunteer in schools, at church, serve on boards and committees, provide support at sporting and concert events and many other activities to continue their service to others.
The next meeting of the organization will be on March 11, with a potato bar for lunch. The JCHS JROTC will provide the program and the JCHS Vocal Music Department will share excerpts from the Spring JCHS Musical. Donations will be made to support Wheels of Hope. Hosts for the event will be Kathy Volland and Caroline Wild.
