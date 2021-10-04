President Helen Kovac called the recent meeting of the Ladies Reading Club with 19 members and two guest present. Danielle Hallgren and Shanon Rosauer of the Konza Prairie Community Health and Dental Center gave an informative presentation about the history and vision of the Clinic. She stated that they work closely with the Geary Community Hospital to provide quality service to over 13,000 patients last year.
Before beginning the new business, Charlotte Grelk, past president of the organization thanked her Executive Board for all their help and presented Helen Kovac with the Club”s President pin.
Plans for the upcoming Match Day on October 12, 2021 were discussed and announcement made that the Pecans have arrived and are ready for sale.
All are supposed to mark their calendars for 13 November 2021 when the Ladies Reading Club will again sponsor the Fall Festival Soup and Salad luncheon where pecans will be offered for sale. All are invited and watch for more details. Helen thanked the hostess for the meeting, Susan Moyer, Jolene Stackhouse and Shari Pottberg.
