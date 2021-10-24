Members of the Junction City Ladies Reading Club met Thursday, Oct. 14, for Fine Arts Day, with president Helen Kovac presiding.
At the meeting, Lisa Eickholt performed a beautiful bell solo, “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen. She was accompanied by Sheila Markley on the piano. They demonstrated the various sounds that can be obtained from the bells, as they presented information about them.
Ellen Westerhause, chair of the yard and house committee, reported that the rope on the flag pole was replaced and the furnace would be serviced within the next week. Members approved the projected sidewalk repairs.
This year’s Fall Festival will feature a soup and sandwich luncheon from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. The club’s signature pecans will also be available at $13 per bag.
Kovac asked the ways and means committee to meet and make plans for a card party fund raiser. Two new members were welcomed into the club: Peggy Heldstab and Marilyn Smith. The Afternoon Tea was hosted by Betty Waters, Carolyn Gaston, Kovac and Westerhaus. Community World Day will be the focus of the next meeting on Thursday, Oct. 28.
