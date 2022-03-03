Ladies Reading Club Minutes By Charlotte Grelk For the Union Mar 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vice President Paula Dinkel called the February Ladies Reading Club meeting to order, and member Sherri Pottberg introduced the guest speakers for the day.Pawnee Mental Health was represented by Dr. Susan Glass and intern Ashely Cutwa, who spoke on the services provide by the organization.A big thank you was extended to all who helped and especially those who supported the recent Card Party for scholarship.The next board of officers for the club were selected and are as follows: Ellen Westerhaus, president; Annette Rae, vice president; Chris Munson, secretary; and Susan Moyer, treasurer.Hostess for the meeting were Sharon Sharpe, Sarah Talley and Paula Dinkel.The Statewide General Federation of Women’s Clubs music auditions were held in Junction City on March 5 at the First Baptist Church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRobert Wirt CrofootCommunity continues to push against possibility of slaughterhouseHerington Hospital Health Clinic in Junction City holds ribbon cuttingPolice LogsLocal chef accepted to Walt Disney World’s Culinary ProgramSpeakers discuss issues with proposed slaughterhouse“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is heavy on the massacres and mindlessnessLeland RobinsonThe Carson FarmUSCIS welcomes 30 soldiers at Fort Riley as new U.S. citizens Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedRobert Wirt Crofoot (3) Local display ads by PaperG Newspaper Ads CHAPMAN VALLEY MANOR 2x5 Help Fort Riley Herington Hospital Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
