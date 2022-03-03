Vice President Paula Dinkel called the February Ladies Reading Club meeting to order, and member Sherri Pottberg introduced the guest speakers for the day.

Pawnee Mental Health was represented by Dr. Susan Glass and intern Ashely Cutwa, who spoke on the services provide by the organization.

A big thank you was extended to all who helped and especially those who supported the recent Card Party for scholarship.

The next board of officers for the club were selected and are as follows: Ellen Westerhaus, president; Annette Rae, vice president; Chris Munson, secretary; and Susan Moyer, treasurer.

Hostess for the meeting were Sharon Sharpe, Sarah Talley and Paula Dinkel.

The Statewide General Federation of Women’s Clubs music auditions were held in Junction City on March 5 at the First Baptist Church.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.