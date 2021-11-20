Members of the Ladies Reading Club would like to thank all who supported their annual soup and salad luncheon and purchased pecans and raffle tickets.
At their recent meeting, the ladies enjoyed musical interludes of patriotic music performed by Lisa Kendus. Besides the piano music, she also provided a history of Veterans Day and the Kansas connection to the naming of the holiday.
The State GFWC is providing an opportunity for high school seniors to win a scholarship. To enter, each student is required to submit an essay on the topic “Identify the benefits and challenges of living in a democracy.” Students should see their high school counselor for details.
