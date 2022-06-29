Live Well Geary County speaks at JC Breakfast Optimist Club meeting

Susan Jagerson, director and grant coordinator of Live Well Geary County, and Kalli Brownlee, WIC (Women, Infants and Children) director and Farmer’s Marker manager, spoke at the June 29 Celebration of Optimism at the Hampton Inn in Junction City.
“Live Well Geary County is developing dynamic, community-based strategies to improve the health of residents,” Jagerson said. “LWGC was founded in response to a call for county-wide coordinated action among health and wellness stakeholders. Together we work to close the gaps in services and resources so there are healthy choices where residents live, learn, work and play.”
Jagerson also shared some statistics about Geary County. She said 24 years is the average age in the county. The poverty rate is 11.7%, 34.5% are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and there is a 39% obesity rate.
“Geary County is one of the least healthy counties in Kansas but is making improvements,” she said. “There is limited access to grocery stores where quality/healthy foods may be purchased.”
The LWGC Food Policy Council received a Pathways implementation grant to engage New Venture Advisors in developing a Food System Plan for the county. The 10-year plan provides a comprehensive approach to food system efforts – identifying policy solutions that influence how food is produced and consumed.
LWGC has partnered with the 12th Street Community Center, Delivering Change, the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library, I.C.A.R.E, the City of Junction City, Geary County, faith-based organizations and others.
An example of one of those partnerships include the 12th Street Community Garden, managed by Vicky Bobbitt and the I.C.A.R.E. organization, which also works with Jobs For America’s Graduates (JAG) and the Bicentennial Manor. For $350, the public can Adopt A Bed in the garden, which can be maintained by the adoptee or a designee.
Jagerson also told the Optimists that 85-100 meals are served to seniors on Mondays at the Larry Dixon Center on West Sixth Street. The meals may be as a dine-in, carry-out or delivered.
Brownlee said the Farmer’s Market is held every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the JC Naz parking lot on South Washington Street.
“Vendors set up to sell healthy foods and vegetables,” she said. “The SNAP program is in place for those who are eligible.”
Brownlee and others have recipes available and recommendations on how to cook with and use the fresh fruits and vegetables so the items are used in a timely and healthy manner.
