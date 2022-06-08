Lonnie Clark, 65th District Representative to the Kansas Legislature, spoke at the June 8 “Celebration of Optimism” at the Hampton Inn in Junction City.
At the meeting, Clark shared that he was the first child born in the current Geary Community Hospital in 1944. He is a graduate of Junction City High School and served in the Marine Corps for five years. Clark’s Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees are from Emporia State University.
Clark served as this area’s Representative in Topeka for eight years and is not seeking re-election.
“I was conscious of bills that would positively affect Geary County and the District when I voted. There were 146 bills voted on this session and I feel like we accomplished a lot,” he said.
A couple of bills he cited were steps taken to make it easier for military spouses to get licensed in Kansas after having come to another state and establishing a free toll on the Kansas Turnpike for military veterans above the age of 65.
“[I also] worked on getting a veteran’s home in Geary County for retired military,” he said. “That bill was tabled after push-back from Leavenworth and Manhattan. You can only satisfy half of the people half of the time.”
Clark shared that it is challenging to work with the divisions in the House when it came to the differences in thinking between urban and rural communities, since their needs and wants are different.
“The goal is to work with people and not be so concerned about personalities,” he said. “[I] enjoyed the positive relationship with Gov. Kelly, fellow Marine veterans and others from across the state.”
When asked what he will do with more time now, Clark said he and his wife Beth have a small farm on which they will enjoy fishing in the pond, relaxing and spending more time together.
In other business, Ryan Norton, the new Geary County Schools Athletic Director, has become a member, and the club has been nominated for the One Degree More Award at the Optimist International Convention in Las Vegas. This award is for clubs that have gone above the expectations of Optimist International and for reflecting The Optimist Creed in the work they do as a friend of youth and for making a difference for youth.
