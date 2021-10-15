Milford Lions Club partnered with the Milford youth sports and park group for highway cleanup. Lions Russell Blodgett, Randy Brooks and Bev Greenwood were joined by Hedy and Bill Noveroske and their sons John and Jackson and other members Peyton Paquette and Tristan Williams for the highway cleanup. Plans are being made jointly for the Oct. 23 Halloween in the Milford Park. There will be costumes, pumpkin painting, foods and many other activities to go along with the movie “Hocus Pocus,” in the park. Everyone is invited. Come join the fun in the Milford City Park at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 23.Everyone is welcome to attend and join our Milford Lions the second Tuesday of every month for a potluck and gathering at the city building at 6 p.m. For more information, call 785-223-1610.
Milford Lions Club partner to clean highway
Holly Hendershot
