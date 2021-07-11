Milford Lions Sport new shirts in front of their trex bench

Milford Lions enjoy new shirts as they sit on their trex bench in front of the Milford City building. The bench was made from the collection of plastic bags collected from the community. Everyone who donated to the boxes located at the city building, post office, Geary county senior center and Flagstop is appreciated. Milford Elementary is now collecting for two benches for them.
The Milford Lions thank all the participants for the wonderful turn out for breakfast May 29.Our next breakfast will be September 11.
You are invited to come out and join us on the second Tuesday of the month for a potluck at 6 o'clock at the city building. We serve is our motto. More information call 785-223-1610.
