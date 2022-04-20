Nancy Dettmer wins JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Quarterly Award

Nancy Dettmer is the recipient of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s quarterly award for Making A Difference For Youth.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Making A Difference For Youth Award is presented to an individual who is: respectful to themselves and others in words and actions; is a person of integrity and is respected by others; is enthusiastic about the success of youth and strives to help them be successful and has demonstrated volunteer work that makes a difference in youth as a priority.
Dettmer coordinated food bags for students who needed extra food during COVID and now does so during the weekends, on Thanksgiving, Christmas and other breaks when school is not in session. She has worked with Wheels of Hope for the past five years to get the food, receive donations from others and then delivers the bags of food to the students’ residences.
“On one delivery day the temperature was below freezing and the trailer where a student and family lived had no door on the trailer, but only a sheet,” Dettmer told the members. Dettmer then said she called a contact of hers, got a piece of plywood and put it up to cover the entry to the trailer to add some warmth to the family inside. Dettmer was surprised when her parents, Larry and Sandy Dettmer and co-worker Susan Pender were included at the April 20 meeting.
Dettmer shared information about her work with the Health Science pathway and the Health Occupations Student Association. She teaches health science classes with a focus on learning about the medical profession. Students learn about medical surgery; anesthesiology; labor and delivery; physical therapy; infection control; dentistry and more. Her students in HOSA, have competed in state, national and international competitions with other high school students who take written tests and debate health related topics. There are as many as 58 different events in which students may compete. This year, the competition will be held in Nashville, Tennessee.
A colleague shared that Nancy is the “founding mother” of the Health Science pathway at JCHS. What started as one classroom of students in the first year has matured into a collection of students who have gone on to study and practice nursing, physical therapy and dentistry, and have gone to medical school. All these students can directly relate their success to the beginning with Dettmer’s classes and the HOSA Club.
