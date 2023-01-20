JC Breakfast Optimist Club's Guest Speakers Presented About Momentum Volleyball

Pictured left to right are Bridget Vonspreckelsen and Kayla Ragan.

 Courtesy photo

On Jan. 18, Bridget Vonspreckelsen and Kayla Ragan, Co-Directors of the Momentum Volleyball program in Junction City were guest speakers at the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Gathering of Optimism. Bridget is originally from Nebraska and played volleyball at the University of Alabama. Kayla is a retired military spouse from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Bridget told the Optimists that “while watching a Junction City High School volleyball game against Highland Park High School, both she and Kayla agreed that a ‘feeder program” to help grow our own volleyball players was necessary.” There had been a traveling or club volleyball team in Junction City called The Force. When the adult leaders of that program moved from Junction City, there was a void for teaching girls competitive volleyball skills. Bridget and Kayla started a new group called Momentum.