On Jan. 18, Bridget Vonspreckelsen and Kayla Ragan, Co-Directors of the Momentum Volleyball program in Junction City were guest speakers at the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Gathering of Optimism. Bridget is originally from Nebraska and played volleyball at the University of Alabama. Kayla is a retired military spouse from New Orleans, Louisiana.
Bridget told the Optimists that “while watching a Junction City High School volleyball game against Highland Park High School, both she and Kayla agreed that a ‘feeder program” to help grow our own volleyball players was necessary.” There had been a traveling or club volleyball team in Junction City called The Force. When the adult leaders of that program moved from Junction City, there was a void for teaching girls competitive volleyball skills. Bridget and Kayla started a new group called Momentum.
Momentum began in 2020 with four teams and 35 players. It has since grown to eight teams with sixty-six players. Some Lady Jay alumni have come back to coach, and some volunteer when they are home from college. Teams practice two times a week and compete in tournaments as far away as Kansas City. Practices are held at the 12th Street Community Center and at various USD 475 gyms. Tournaments have been held at the 12th Community Center, Junction City Middle School, and the Karnes Building. Bridget stated that “when we host these tournaments 250-300 people contribute to our local economy by purchasing food and staying in hotels.”
Kayla shared that “in recent years more needs to be done to grow as a club and give players more opportunities in the off season to grow and get ready for the next season. We added Instructional volleyball clinics on Sundays for free to anyone girls ages Kindergarten through Sixth grade and recently added seventh and eighth grade. In the summer months and before Junction City and Fort Riley Middle School and Junction City High School volleyball tryouts Momentum hosts a three-day volleyball camp. During the camp our coaching staff goes over lots of drills and techniques to get players ready for their upcoming season.”
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club meets every Wednesday at the Hampton Inn in Junction City at 1039 S. Washington Street. Anyone who attends for the first time receives a free breakfast buffet.
