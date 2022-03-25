Pilot Club holds event for fire station For the Union Mar 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Pilot Club of Junction City did a “pick me up” for the Junction City Fire Station 1. Ladies from the Pilot Club delivered home baked goods to the firemen on Wednesday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pilot Club Fire Station Baked Goods Social Services Commerce Pick Fireman Lady Event Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTeacher sues school district members after choosing not to use student's preferred pronounsJCHS principal reassigned, associate principal to take her placeJunction City doesn’t seem to want to growPolice logs 03-22-22Brett WilliamsHighly Pathogenic Avian Influenza hit KansasJunction City baseball begins under first year head coachAllen Phillip FoskeyPolice Logs 3-15-22A Tale of Two C’s: Opera House discovers historic sign letters Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local display ads by PaperG Newspaper Ads Herington Hospital Fort Riley Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
