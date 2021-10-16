The Sunflower Quilt Guild will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at JC Naz, 1025 S. Washington. They welcome new members and guests, as this is their first meeting since the pandemic began. The program will be Show and Tell, with attendees showing their recently completed quilting projects. There will be door prizes. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to attend.
Sunflower Quilt Guild meet Tuesday
Holly Hendershot
