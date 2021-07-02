The Pilot Club of Junction City Donated $500 to the Pawnee Mental Health Services

Pictured are from left : Trish Giordano, County Commissioner; Ina Kane, Pilot Club President; Diane Hinrichs-Toburen, Pawnee Marketing and Development Director; Robbin Cole, Pawnee Executive Director; Karen Jameson, Pilot Club member; Sue Penn, Pilot club member; Florence Whitebread, Pilot Club member; Andrea Mace, Pawnee Board member

The Pilot Club of Junction City Donated $500 to the Pawnee Mental Health Services to Sponsor the Ice Cream social

at the upcoming S.T.A.R.S. Camp.

The Camp is for Children ages 7-17 who have Serious Emotional Disturbances (SED).

Kids come from 10 counties, including Geary.

For most of these children S.T.A.R.S. camp is the only summer camp they can attend due to the symptoms of their disorder.

