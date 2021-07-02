The Pilot Club of Junction City Donated $500 to the Pawnee Mental Health Services to Sponsor the Ice Cream social
at the upcoming S.T.A.R.S. Camp.
The Camp is for Children ages 7-17 who have Serious Emotional Disturbances (SED).
Kids come from 10 counties, including Geary.
For most of these children S.T.A.R.S. camp is the only summer camp they can attend due to the symptoms of their disorder.
