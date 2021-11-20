The Pilot Club of Junction City Minutes

Left to to right: Barb Wunder, Shelley Hopper, Michelle Steimetz, Lois Bourisaw, Karen Jameson, Stephanie Sampson, Sue Penn, Jimie Parker, Edna Acevedo, Mickey Davies, Pam Wallace.

Front row sitting. Florence Whitebread, Kay Gatza, Ina Kane, Sharon Strain.

 Courtesy of Ina Kane

The Pilot Club of Junction City had a new Membership drive meeting with fun activities. Activities included chair yoga lead by Jimie Parker and a make up makeover by Stephanie Sampson. There where three potential new members. Refreshments were cake and cupcakes.

