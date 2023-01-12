The Pilot Club of Junction City has been working closely with Pawnee Mental Health Services this year to support their needs in community service. Most recently the club applied for and received a matching grant for a project entitled Pawnee Mental Health Play Therapy. Through this grant the Pilot Club received $1005.00 from the Pilot International Founders Fund. The Pilot Club will match this amount to fund the play therapy project for Pawnee Mental Health.
Pilot International's mission is to influence positive change in communities throughout the world. To do this they come together in friendship and service focusing on encouraging brain safety and health and supporting those who care for others. Because of this grant members of the Pilot Club of Junction City were able to serve the community by providing play therapy equipment to Pawnee Mental Health to be used with children and youth who have difficulty managing their emotions to help them function at home in school and in the community to their maximum ability.
For more information about the Plot Club of Junction City, please visit their club's Facebook page or contact their President, Kay Gatza at 785-238-8442. They are currently seeking new members who wish to join a great organization for friendship and service and to make an impact not only in their local community but also in the world. For more information regarding Pilot Club International visit their International website at www.pilotinternational.org.
