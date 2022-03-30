USD 475 director of Emergency Management speaks at JC Breakfast Optimist Club

Scott Clark, director of Emergency Management for USD 475 spoke at the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Celebration of Optimism on March 30. Scott has been with the Geary County School District for seven years.
Prior to coming to USD 475, Scott worked at the Manhattan Fire Department as the chief training officer. He was responsible for Hazardous Materials Team, health and safety training for the department. Scott retired from that position after 30 years.
In 2014, he was looking for a job as an assistant soccer coach at a high school. However, upon his search, he discovered the USD 475 job opening for an emergency management officer and was hired.
“My focus early on in my position was about responding to an active shooter. Training of the district’s staff and drills with students was about reaction. Now the focus is more on prevention,” he said. “The new Security Center at the high school is world class to match the world class building. The center is like a dispatch hub for the district. After attending national training with a presenter from Littleton, Colorado, the concept of a district security center was created for USD 475.”
Clark also shared that it is difficult to predict violence. He said they gather evidence, talk with parents, learn about access to weapons and involve a team as much as possible to prevent violence in schools.
“Running a school is (in part) about prevention, discipline and respect,” he said, referring to teaching the behaviors they want students to have with each other and the staff. “Consistency from pre-k to high school is a key to a safe environment for learning.”
“Stop It” is a system for students to anonymously report bullying, suicidal tendencies, threats and other issues that may concern safety in a school. Administrators will follow up on any tips and may involve the police, social workers, counselors, parents and others. There is no guarantee about anonymity if the threat or concern is life threatening, he said.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club celebrates optimism every Wednesday at the Hampton Inn in Junction City. Members gather for the breakfast buffet between 6-6:50 a.m. The meeting begins at 6:50 a.m. and concludes by 7:30 a.m. Anyone may attend, and those who attend for the first time receive a free breakfast buffet.
