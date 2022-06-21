The Pathways to a Healthy Kansas Initiative will hold a series called Coalition Compass, designed for Pathways communities.
The series will strengthen coalitions and assist in guiding them forward. The series of online workshops are for individuals and teams engaged in their communities Pathways work. Attendees will interact with other participants and leave each workshop with a tool, action plan or other item.
Workshops will be held on the third Thursday of each month from 9:30-11 a.m. July 21 is the first workshop with the theme of Facilitation Skills: Leading from the Table. On August 18, the theme is Getting People to the Table. On Sept. 15, the session is titled Decision Making in Groups. The theme for Oct. 20 is Funding: Seeking the Right Opportunities. Lastly, on Nov. 17 will be a workshop on Fostering Self-Care in Coalitions.
The Pathways initiative known as Pathways to a Healthy Kansas combines community-wide evidence-based solutions and promising practices for improving active living, healthy eating and tobacco prevention to make a large impact across multiple sectors in communities. Pathways started in 2016 with eight communities and expanded to 16 communities in 2017. In 2020, the Pathways initiative started a second phase of work with a total of 24 communities – 12 new and 12 returning communities.
