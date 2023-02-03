College of Veterinary Medicine announces new class of scholars in Veterinary Training Program for Rural Kansas

The College of Veterinary Medicine has chosen seven first-year veterinary students to receive the Veterinary Training Program for Rural Kansas scholarship. From left, Associate Dean James Roush, Chance Kopsa, Kenzie Jones, Milan Black, Ryann Allison, Emily Headrick, Madalynn Martin, and Caleb Hildebrand and Hodes Family Dean Bonnie Rush.

 Courtesy photo

MANHATTAN — Seven students in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University have been chosen for the largest veterinary scholarship program offered by the state of Kansas: The Veterinary Training Program for Rural Kansas, or VTPRK.

The new recipients are first-year veterinary students Chance Kopsa, Beloit; Ryann Allison, Fort Scott; Emily Headrick, Kismet; Milan Black, Pratt; Madalynn Martin, Protection; Kenzie Jones, Rolla; and Caleb Hildebrand, Stafford.