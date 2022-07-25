Geary County employees will be getting a bit of a pay bump as they head into the next fiscal year after county commissioners voted to approve a 1% cost-of-living increase across the board and a 1% one-time incentive bonus in a special meeting regarding the 2023 budget on Thursday.

The commissioners voted unanimously for the raise after discussions surrounding a wage study that the county ran showed adjustments that needed to be made to salaries across the county.

Recommended for you